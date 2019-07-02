Teens caught stealing from cars possibly connected to 40 cases, police say

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Police believe armed car burglars caught in metro Atlanta could be tied to as many as 40 crimes.
Canton police arrested six teenagers they say stole from vehicles in the Great Sky subdivision.
Some of the alleged thefts and break-ins were caught on home surveillance cameras.
Hear from one woman who took it upon herself to rally neighbors and try to stop the thieves, in a LIVE report on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
