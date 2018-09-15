3 pedestrians, cop car hit by vehicle during chase, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A teenager fleeing from police struck and injured three pedestrians Saturday.
Channel 2's Michael Seiden spoke to Clayton County police, who said the teen stole a truck from an Auto Zone in Clayton County after the driver left the keys inside.
The driver called police, who got into a chase with the suspect.
The suspect hit a police cruiser and was t-boned by another vehicle before he spun out and hit three people in the median.
The incident took place near Mount Zion Boulevard and Mount Road, and both roads have been reopened after being briefly closed for investigators.
