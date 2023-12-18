‘Stay courageous, Austin:’ Fire department celebrates Cherokee County boy final cancer treatment

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — For one metro Atlanta fire department, their love for a small but mighty child is on fire.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In August, Austin Herre became the newest member of the Cherokee County Fire Department.

On Sunday, the department celebrated Herre’s final ‘frontline’ chemotherapy treatment for leukemia.

Now, Herre will have maintenance treatments.

TRENDING STORIES:

In January, Herre’s mother, Chelsea announced that Austin was diagnosed with Adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD).

ALD is a rare disease that affects 1 in 17,000 people. It’s a neurological disorder that affects the adrenal glands and brain and causes long-chain fatty acids in the brain, which destroys the protective myelin sheath around nerve cells, responsible for brain function. He was diagnosed with ALD at just six months old.

Then in August, Austin began treatment for B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. The leukemia is a cancer of the bone marrow and blood but does not have a clear cause.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Cherokee County firefighters said they will continue to fight with Austin.

“Stay courageous, Austin, your fire family is with you,” the fire department wrote.

A GoFundMe to help with his medical bills has raised over $6,000.

IN OTHER NEWS:

8 families without a home for the holidays after massive fire at DeKalb County apartment complex

©2023 Cox Media Group