Police officer fired over allegations he used illegal drugs

    By: Audrey Washington

    Updated:

    WOODSTOCK, Ga. - A Woodstock police officer is out of a job as the department investigates allegations that he used illegal drugs.

    Channel 2's Audrey Washington learned that Officer Michael Smart was "relieved of duty" and is no longer employed with the department and three other officers are on administrative leave.

    The department started the investigation based on an anonymous tip.

