Police officer fired over allegations he used illegal drugs

WOODSTOCK, Ga. - A Woodstock police officer is out of a job as the department investigates allegations that he used illegal drugs.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington learned that Officer Michael Smart was "relieved of duty" and is no longer employed with the department and three other officers are on administrative leave.
The department started the investigation based on an anonymous tip.
BREAKING:— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) September 26, 2019
A Woodstock Police Officer is now OFF THE JOB, following an alleged drug use investigation.
The Assistant Chief told me, three other police officers are on administrative leave.
I'll have the new details, at 5.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/vNiOng0c4a
We're working to find out more about what happened, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
