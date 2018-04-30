  • Police make final arrests in double homicide

    By: Matt Johnson

    Updated:

    CANTON, Ga. - Nearly a year after a double homicide shook everyone in a Canton community, police say they have everyone involved.

    The double shooting happened in June 2017, killing Tony Samples and Will Randall in what police say was a gang shooting. 

    But one relative of one of the victims says there is more to it.

    “If anything, he was anti-gang. He came from Baltimore to get away from that life and to do better, and that is exactly what he was doing,” the relative told Channel 2’s Matt Johnson

    How the relative remembers the deadly shooting and how the neighborhood has changed, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.  

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police make final arrests in double homicide

  • Headline Goes Here

    Nurse accused of stealing medications from patients at senior living home

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mother says she wants to visit man who murdered her teen daughter

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fire destroys mobile home in Woodstock

  • Headline Goes Here

    Several children rescued from burning home