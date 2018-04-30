Police make final arrests in double homicide

CANTON, Ga. - Nearly a year after a double homicide shook everyone in a Canton community, police say they have everyone involved.
The double shooting happened in June 2017, killing Tony Samples and Will Randall in what police say was a gang shooting.
But one relative of one of the victims says there is more to it.
“If anything, he was anti-gang. He came from Baltimore to get away from that life and to do better, and that is exactly what he was doing,” the relative told Channel 2’s Matt Johnson.
How the relative remembers the deadly shooting and how the neighborhood has changed, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
Nearly a year after a double homicide in Canton rocked the community, police say they’ve arrested everyone responsible. https://t.co/CqYmSO89Lf pic.twitter.com/r8229CO7IE— Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) April 30, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}