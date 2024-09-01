Officers rescue pigs loose on the streets of Canton

CANTON, Ga. — These pigs may not fly, but they did go for a run around Canton.

Officers spotted a pair of pigs taking a detour one rainy day.

Luckily, they didn’t get fall into the wrong hands and get made into bacon.

Instead of taking these little piggies to market, officers were able to grab them and get them back home to their owners safely.

