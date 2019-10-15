New traffic light technology helping firefighters in metro city respond faster

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - New technology is getting you faster help in an emergency and it's all tied to traffic lights.
The city of Marietta is the first in the country to have technology that gives firefighters green lights at pre-cleared intersections.
The fire chief says on average firefighters are responding to calls a minute faster.
This Morning on Channel 2: We're riding along with firefighters to show you how the system works and the impact on traffic.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}