Nearly a dozen arrested for allegedly using fake prescriptions to sell pain pills

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned nearly a dozen people have been arrested for passing fake prescriptions to get thousands of pain pills and other medications.
The arrests happened in Cherokee County. Investigators told Channel 2’s Tom Regan the pills were then being sold on the streets.
"It's killing our young people. It’s breaking families up," one man told Regan outside a Cherokee County pharmacy.
We’re speaking with investigators to learn more about these arrests, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
