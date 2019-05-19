Navy veteran runs through Georgia, around world to raise suicide awareness

A Navy veteran has embarked on a journey around the world to raise awareness for suicides and prevention in the military.
Dustin Johnson is over 500 miles in a planned run around that world.
Johnson began his trip in his home state of Missouri on May 1 and made his way through north Georgia this weekend. He hit his 500 mile mark in Canton on Saturday.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office deputies gave Johnson a big show of support when they learned about his mission and went out to greet him at daylight, they wrote on their Facebook page.
"We learned yesterday that Johnson was running through Cherokee County. He made it to Veteran’s Park where he slept overnight," the sheriff's office wrote. "Sheriff Reynolds wanted to make sure Johnson got any support he needed and was safe while in our county."
The deputies brought Johnson drinks and supplies and even gave him a police escort to the county line.
Johnson has been blogging each day about the progress he has made and the places he has visited. You can follow Johnson's journey here.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}