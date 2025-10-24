Memorial 5K this weekend to honor Laken Riley, promote safety while running

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — This weekend, the city of Woodstock is honoring a nursing student murdered by an illegal immigrant.
Laken Riley was attacked and murdered while out on a run on UGA’s campus last year.
Cherokee County Recreation and Parks is hosting a 5k race at Hobgood Park in Woodstock on Saturday.
The entry fee is $40 on the day of the race.
The hope is to promote safety awareness for women runners.
