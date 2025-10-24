Cherokee County

Memorial 5K this weekend to honor Laken Riley, promote safety while running

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Laken Riley Laken Riley was killed as she jogged a running trail on the University of Georgia campus in Athens. (Facebook)
WOODSTOCK, Ga. — This weekend, the city of Woodstock is honoring a nursing student murdered by an illegal immigrant.

Laken Riley was attacked and murdered while out on a run on UGA’s campus last year.

Cherokee County Recreation and Parks is hosting a 5k race at Hobgood Park in Woodstock on Saturday.

The entry fee is $40 on the day of the race.

The hope is to promote safety awareness for women runners.

