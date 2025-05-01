Man taken in handcuffs from Cherokee Co. apartment sentenced to 35 years in prison

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A man who pulled a weapon on his girlfriend when she tried to leave and prompted a standoff with officers will serve a decades-long sentence.

William Scott Kirk II, 35, had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend and when she tried to go into the apartment to get some of her belongings, got into a fight with her before pulling out a gun and keeping her from leaving.

It happened on May 20, 2024. Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach watched as officers and deputies escorted Kirk out in handcuffs.

The whole thing started just before 1 a.m., with Kirk taking his then-girlfriend hostage at gunpoint, according to police.

Cherokee County SWAT officers and Woodstock police got to the scene to negotiate after a call came in to 911.

After successfully negotiating to free the victim, police took Kirk out of the apartment in handcuffs. Inside the apartment, officers recovered five firearms.

The District Attorney’s Office says Kirk pled guilty to family violence aggravated assault, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon during the commission of a felony.

“This case is a stark reminder of the danger victims of domestic violence face, especially when firearms are involved,” Assistant District Attorney Macelyne A. Williams, of the Domestic Violence Unit, who prosecuted this case on behalf of the State, said in a statement. “This victim survived a frightening ordeal, and I commend her strength and bravery.”

Kirk received a 35-year sentence on Thursday, with the first 10 to serve in prison and the next 25 on probation.

As part of his plea and sentence, Kirk is banned from contacting the victim, must participate in a family violence intervention program and must be evaluated and treated for mental health and substance abuse.

The explosive rage of this defendant posed a substantial risk to the safety of the victim and surrounding residents of the apartment complex,” District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway said. “We are grateful for the swift and coordinated response of our law enforcement agencies that ensured the victim’s safe rescue and protected our community as a whole.”

