Man set to serve life in prison after armed robbery of metro Atlanta jewelry store

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A man will serve life in prison for the armed robbery of a Canton jewelry store 10 years ago.

Erin Stephon Arms, 40, stole more than $50,000 worth of jewelry from the Cartersville Jewelry Exchange on Nov. 22, 2013.

Law enforcement said on that day, Arms wearing a mask, gloves, and a red Alabama sweatshirt entered the Cartersville Jewelry Exchange and once inside the store, he pointed a silver handgun at two employees and ordered them to get on the floor.

He left the scene in a vehicle that was determined to be stolen in Atlanta earlier that month.

When Arms fled the scene, a witness driving by the jewelry store saw him flee the store and followed Arms in his car, which was equipped with a dash cam that recorded the truck’s path of travel from the jewelry store.

After Arms abandoned the truck on Hidden Creek Lane, another witness saw someone toss a red sweatshirt and gloves on the I-575 on-ramp.

Police collected the discarded clothing and a handgun, which was recovered near where the truck had been abandoned on Hidden Creek Lane. Through the use of advanced DNA science the GBI was later able to link Arms to the clothing worn during the armed robbery.

“This crime terrified two employees who were working the day this defendant threatened them with a handgun,” said Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Geoffrey Fogus, who prosecuted this case on behalf of the State. “These young women were scared to death and the effects have endured through their lives. Now they just want this defendant to be held accountable.”

