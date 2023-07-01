At least 10 dogs found in locked cars so far this summer in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — So far this summer, authorities in Cherokee County have found ten dogs locked in hot cars.

In each case, the owners told Animal Control that they were running a quick errand. But they say that even 10 minutes is too long.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell got an exclusive look at what the Cherokee County Marshal is doing to keep dogs out of scorching temperatures.

Newell rode along with the Chief Marshal of Cherokee County Jamie Gianfala to get a full picture of how they keep our furry family members safe.

“We look for, honestly, anything moving inside the car,” Gianfala said.

They go to big box stores and busy shopping centers.

“The last few have been well over 100. I think one was 102,” he said. “If you have to worry about, ‘Should I leave the animal in my car?’ then maybe you shouldn’t own the animal.”

During the ride along, Newell did not see any dogs left in cars, but they did see one pet owner taking their pet into a store instead of leaving it in the car.

“The fact that you are bringing the animal in, kudos to you guys doing the right thing. I just want to say thank you,” Gianfala said.

Officers issued warnings in all 10 cases based on the situations the dogs were in, but they say if the situation is much worse, they will take further action.

