Intense video shows PIT maneuver on robbery suspects at busy intersection

    CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Intense video shows a driver crash during a high-speed chase with police in Cherokee County.

    A witness shared the video on Snapchat to Channel 2 Action News.

    The chase ended at Woodstock Road and Highway 92 just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. Moments later, you can see one suspect running across a field. Right behind him, at least three police officers.

    Police said the men robbed a BB&T bank on Townlake Parkway, then tried to make a run for it.

    No one was hurt in the crash. 

    Then the police cars used a PIT maneuver on the spun-out truck.

    Officers arrested both suspects.

