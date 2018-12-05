Intense video shows PIT maneuver on robbery suspects at busy intersection

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Intense video shows a driver crash during a high-speed chase with police in Cherokee County.
A witness shared the video on Snapchat to Channel 2 Action News.
The chase ended at Woodstock Road and Highway 92 just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. Moments later, you can see one suspect running across a field. Right behind him, at least three police officers.
Police said the men robbed a BB&T bank on Townlake Parkway, then tried to make a run for it.
No one was hurt in the crash.
Then the police cars used a PIT maneuver on the spun-out truck.
Officers arrested both suspects.
