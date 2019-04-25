Heads up drivers! Cherokee County deputies cracking down on distracted driving today

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Heads up Cherokee County drivers -- deputies are doing a distracted driving crackdown across the county Thursday.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jay Baker said they are doing it to raise awareness of the Hands-Free Law during “Distracted Driver Awareness Month.”
We're with deputies today as they crackdown on drivers and will break down the numbers and the next steps by the sheriff's office, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
Baker said the crackdown, which started Wednesday, will mainly focus on distracted driving, but they will also enforce seatbelt violations.
Over the past 10 years, the number of crashes where distracted driving played a role has increased drastically. According to the Governor’s Officer of Highway Safety, there were more than 25,000 crashes involving distracted driving in 2016, compared with less than 6,000 in 2006.
