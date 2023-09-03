Happy retirement! Cherokee County K-9 leaving the force after 5 years of duty

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said happy retirement to one of its deputies this week – Deputy K-9 Maggie.

Maggie is a bloodhound K-9 and she has been with the department since 2018.

“Deputy K-9 Maggie logged her first successful track in May of 2020 with her handler at that time, Lt. Billy Mitchell,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post this week.

She has been with her current handler, Deputy Robert Currie, since August 2021, and the two “have conducted 26 tracks, 8 area searches, and numerous public demonstrations.”

“K-9 Maggie’s calm disposition and sociability have consistently made her the star of the show during their public talks leading multiple people to call and ask for her by name. Deputy K-9 Maggie and Deputy Currie have impacted the lives of thousands of school children with their demonstrations at schools and public events during their time together,” the sheriff’s office said.

Upon her retirement, the office honored Maggie by giving her the “Meritorious Service” award.

“K-9 Maggie has been an invaluable asset in the mission of keeping Cherokee County a safe place to live, work, and play,” the sheriff’s office said.

