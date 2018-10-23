Former choir, orchestra teacher accused of sexual battery against student

A former Woodstock High School chorus teacher is facing charges of sexually assaulting a student.
Ryan Parker McKendrick, 36, was arrested Saturday on charges of sexual battery against a child under the age of 16, sexual assault by a teacher and tampering with evidence, as well as four counts related to distributing or promoting obscene materials of minors.
McKendrick left his post as director of the Woodstock High chorus and orchestra earlier this month, according to his LinkedIn page. He had been employed with the Cherokee County School District since 2007.
He is the third metro Atlanta teacher to be accused of sexual misconduct involving a child in the last month. Two teachers, one employed with DeKalb County schools and the other a music instructor who gave lessons out of his home, were found dead after the allegations were brought to light. Authorities said both men appear to have killed themselves.
AJC.com has reached out to the Cherokee school district for comment about the latest case.
McKendrick was arrested by Roswell police and was briefly held in the county jail before he posted a $34,306 bond, a Cherokee sheriff’s spokesman said. The warrant was obtained by school district police.
This article was written by Chelsea Prince with our investigative partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
