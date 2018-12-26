Family loses home in devastating fire on Christmas Eve

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A local family is working to figure out what to do next after a Christmas Eve fire destroyed their home.
They’re now staying at a Cherokee County hotel and met with Channel 2’s Aaron Diamant at the remains of their home where they said they remain grateful and hopeful.
Melinda Jordan walked Diamant around the burned-out home outside Ball Ground, which she’d shared with her parents and nephew for the last 20 years.
“I don’t have words. I don’t have words,” Jordan said.
