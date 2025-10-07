Drive-thru flu shot clinics available today in Woodstock and Blue Ridge

CHEROKEE AND FANNIN COUNTIES — Drive-thru flu shot clinics are returning to Cherokee and Fannin counties today, offering residents a convenient way to get vaccinated against the flu without leaving their cars.

The clinics provide flu vaccines at no cost through most health insurance plans, and for those paying out of pocket, the cost is $25 for a regular flu vaccine and $65 for the high-dose vaccine for people 65 and older.

In Cherokee County, you can get your flu shot in Woodstock at the Woodstock Health Center at 7545 North Main Street, Suite 100, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

And in Fannin County, you can get your flu shot in Blue Ridge at the Farmers Market at 811 Summit Street, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

“Getting your flu shot is like putting good tires on before a long trip—you’re protecting yourself and everyone else on the road with you,” said Robin Coffey, BSN, RN, district Immunization Coordinator.

The drive-thru clinics serve as a live “test drive” for emergency preparedness, where health department staff collaborate with law enforcement, first responders, volunteers, and local agencies to practice setting up rapid-response Points of Distribution.

The standard flu shot offered this season is a trivalent vaccine, which protects against three circulating influenza strains: one influenza A(H1N1) virus, one influenza A(H3N2) virus, and one influenza B/Victoria lineage virus.

The high-dose vaccine, also trivalent, contains four times the antigen, making it ideal for those 65 and older who are at greater risk of serious flu complications.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), flu vaccination helps reduce illness, doctor visits, and time lost from work or school, and it prevents hospitalizations, protecting vulnerable populations such as young children, older adults, pregnant women, and those with chronic conditions.

