CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators are trying to find a man they believe could have information about a deadly bar fight over the weekend in Cherokee County.
The Canton Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the man in the photo. They say he’s not a suspect in the case, but he may have witnessed the fight.
Leon Danzis, 45, of Houschton, died at a hospital Friday following the attack at the Canton Icehouse.
Witnesses initially told Channel 2 Action News that Danzis was hit in the head with a pool cue.
Police are still investigating who was involved in the fight.
Canton police said they're waiting on autopsy results to determine exactly how Danzis died and are still interviewing witnesses.
