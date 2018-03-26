Crews on scene of mobile home fire in Woodstock

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Crews are on the scene of a fire at a mobile home park in Cherokee County.
NewsChopper 2 was over the scene on Darla Drive in Woodstock during Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the scene for updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Flames were visible as emergency crews arrived.
Cherokee Co.: Structure fire...Mill Creek Rd. near Arnold Mill Rd. No major delays. #ATLtraffic #wsbtv pic.twitter.com/xx3uOLtXw7— Mark Arum (@MarkArum) March 26, 2018
