City of Woodstock breaks ground on new fire station

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — The City of Woodstock held a groundbreaking ceremony for Woodstock Fire Station 28 on Monday afternoon.

The new station will be located at 1009 Ridgewalk Parkway in Woodstock.

Fire Station 28 will be the city’s third fire station. It was approved in August, along with another new station to be constructed on Long Drive.

The cost of the station on Ridgewalk Parkway is projected to be $7.437 million, while the cost of the fourth station on Long Drive is projected to be just over $6.831 million.

The station on Long Drive will use the same plans as the Ridgewalk Parkway station.

There is no word yet on when the stations are expected to be completed.

