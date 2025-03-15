Cherokee County man convicted of aggravated assault of battered woman

A jury convicted a Cherokee County man this week after he was charged with two counts of family violence aggravated assault.

Jonathon Bailey Panter, 26, of Acworth committed multiple domestic assaults between February 13 and 18 of last year, at a home in the Acworth area of Cherokee County.

The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office became aware of the incident after a friend took the injured woman to the hospital for treatment.

Officials say the victim and Panter lived in the same home.

As investigators learned more, the victim told them Panter beat her “half to death,” and she had bruises and abrasions all over her body.

The woman also showed signs of petechial hemorrhaging in her eye, which is a sign of strangulation, investigators said.

Superior Court Judge Tony Baker announced Panter’s sentencing would be set for a future date.

