Chemical reaction caused fire at Canton chemical facility; 1 firefighter hurt

CANTON, Ga. — A fire at a chemical facility on Wednesday in Canton caused a hazardous material response, Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services said. One firefighter was sent to the hospital for minor injuries.

First responders came out to Isotec International on Longview Street in Canton, where they found out that a chemical reaction involving Toluene diisocyanate and water had sparked a fire in a chemical reactor on Wednesday morning. The fire was out by late Wednesday afternoon.

The air quality remained within safe levels during the fire, officials said. The air was monitored by Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services with the help of the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Civil Support Team.

During the fire, emergency officials activated a safety perimeter around Isotec International and closed Longview Street between Goss Street and Golf Course Road, near Canton Golf Club.

The county activated its hazardous materials team, coordinating with local authorities, including the Canton Police Department, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Cherokee County E911.

The firefighter hurt in the response was treated at the hospital and released, fire officials said.

The Isotec International building received some smoke and heat damage in the fire, but the chemical reactor sustained most of the damage, Capt. Michael Sims of Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services said.

The EPA says Toluene diisocyanate and related chemicals are used mostly in the creation of polyurethanes and products such as coatings, adhesives and sealants.

People exposed to the chemical can experience skin and lung sensitivities, as well as asthma, lung damage, and in severe cases, death, the EPA says.

Isotec International describes itself as a producer of chemical and polymer products that are used in a variety of settings, including healthcare, spas and children’s water play areas.

We reached out to Isotec International for more information about the facility.

The fire at the chemical facility in Canton comes eight months after a massive fire at the BioLab chemical plant fire in Rockdale County caused a chemical smell through a wide swath of Metro Atlanta.

