Cat saved from Cherokee County house fire, officials say

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A cat was saved from a Cherokee County house fire on Tuesday morning, according to officials.

The fire began just before 10:30 a.m. at a home on Upper Sweetwater Trail near Canton. Firefighters found smoke and flames in the home upon their arrival.

Officials said a cat that had “obviously inhaled smoke” was found during the process of extinguishing the fire.

After being rescued, the cat was treated with oxygen.

The cat’s owner said the cat would be taken to the veterinarian for further treatment.

No one else was injured in the fire, officials said.

