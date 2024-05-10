Cartersville man sentenced to serve 20 years in multiple drive-by shootings in 2022

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cartersville man pleaded guilty recently to multiple charges for his role in two separate drive-by shootings that occurred in 2022.

Timothy Joseph Gregory, 31, of Cartersville is accused of these shooting incidents that occurred on May 10, 2022, in a subdivision near Canton; the other on May 12, 2022, at the Department of Community Supervision in the city of Canton, the district attorney’s office says.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On May 10, 2022 around 2 p.m., the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting a drive-by shooting at a home in the Carmichael Farms community.

When deputies arrived, they found five bullet casings to the front of the house and six bullet casings in the roadway and sidewalk. One bullet went through the garage window, traveling through the far wall of the garage, above a laundry room ceiling, and into a walk-in closet.

Neighbors witnessed the incident, according to deputies and noticed a blue Mazda driving into the neighborhood and exiting at a high rate of speed.

No one was injured in the shooting.

TRENDING STORIES:

Just days later, Canton Police responded to a shots fired call at the Department of Community Supervision in Canton.

Deputies say surveillance video showed a vehicle pulling into the parking lot and firing at least two rounds at an SUV before leaving the scene.

After the evidence was compiled from neighbors, surveillance video and Gregory was identified as their suspect. He was arrested and deputies conducted a search of his home where they found an AR-15 pistol, a .45 caliber Ruger semi-automatic pistol, multiple magazines and ammunition, and several flare guns.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Gregory is charged with aggravated assault (two counts), criminal damage to property in the first degree, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, interference with government property, criminal damage to property in the second degree, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (3 counts).

In a May 1 hearing, Gregory admitted to the acts and was sentenced to 40 years, with the first 20 years to serve in confinement. He was also banned from Cherokee County.

IN OTHER NEWS:

State lawmakers weigh penny sales tax to pay for new Fulton County Jail

©2023 Cox Media Group