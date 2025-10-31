Canton man found guilty of sexually abusing 2 children

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office announced a Canton man was convicted of multiple counts of child sexual abuse by a Cherokee County jury.

Chandler Reid Cantrell, 25, of Canton, was convicted on 12 charges related to child sexual abuse involving two children.

The conviction came at the end of a four-day trial, which concluded on October 30, 2025.

The DA’s office said Cantrell was charged with one count of rape, four counts of incest, three counts of aggravated child molestation and four counts of child molestation.

The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office began investigating Cantrell in August 2021 after a woman reported that he had molested her children.

During the investigation, the children participated in forensic interviews, where they disclosed that Cantrell had sexually assaulted them on multiple separate occasions, starting when they were under 10 years old and continuing for multiple years.

The trial, which started Monday and ended Thursday, featured testimony from six witnesses and five exhibits, including the forensic interviews and Cantrell’s interview with law enforcement.

After approximately four hours of deliberation, the jury found Cantrell guilty on all counts.

Sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

