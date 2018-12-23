Calif. man faces attempted murder charges after triple stabbing in Cherokee

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A California man accused of stabbing three people at a Cherokee County home early Saturday morning is now facing attempted murder charges, officials said.
Two of the victims suffered serious injuries, while the third was released from the hospital, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jay Baker said in a statement Saturday afternoon.
Eric Cruz, 19, of Vista, California, was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault, Baker said. Officials later added an additional 23 counts of charges including criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated battery and aggravated assault, Baker said.
An investigation suggests Cruz was in Georgia because he was in a relationship with one of the victims, the sheriff’s office said. He allegedly got into an argument with him, which led to the stabbing, Baker said.
Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the home on Bethany Manor Drive near Canton just after midnight Saturday and found the victims, all men who live in Canton, suffering from stab wounds.
A 25-year-old man remains at WellStar Kennestone Hospital with life-threatening injuries, Baker said. A 31-year-old victim suffered serious injuries and is also being treated at Kennestone.
Another 25-year-old man suffered minor injuries.
Cruz remains at the Cherokee County jail without bond.
This story was written by J.D. Capelouto for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
