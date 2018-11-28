Boil water advisory issued for parts of Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Cherokee County.
Multiple breaks in the water line on Toonigh Road have triggered a water outage from Lebanon Place to Old Magnolia Trail.
The areas affected include Lebanon Place, Spring Harbor Subdivision, Holly Creek Subdivision and Valley Brooke Subdivision.
Water is expected to be restored by midnight.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}