Blasting scheduled for Wednesday as crews begin construction on roundabout in Woodstock

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Construction is about to begin on a new roundabout in Woodstock.

As part of the construction on Trickum Road, blasting is scheduled to take place this Wednesday between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Traffic delays are expected in the area during that time. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible and seek alternate routes.

