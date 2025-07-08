Blasting scheduled for Wednesday as crews begin construction on roundabout in Woodstock

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Construction is about to begin on a new roundabout in Woodstock.
As part of the construction on Trickum Road, blasting is scheduled to take place this Wednesday between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Traffic delays are expected in the area during that time. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible and seek alternate routes.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Duluth couple loses $20,000 to check-washing scheme by mailing IRS payment
- Species of ‘killer bees’ spotted near Alabama-Georgia border
- 2 Atlanta officers under investigation should be fired, some tell city council
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group