19-year-old motorcyclist killed in Woodstock parking deck crash

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a young man died in a motorcycle accident, Woodstock police said.

Tuesday evening, Woodstock officers received a call about a single-vehicle motorcycle crash at the City Center East Parking deck in downtown Woodstock.

When police arrived, authorities said the 19-year-old motorcyclist’s friends were already rendering aid. Woodstock police, along with Woodstock and Cherokee County Fire Departments, assisted.

According to WPD, despite lifesaving efforts, the teenager died at the scene.

The police department said it’s investigating the crash.

“At this time, it is believed speed was a contributing factor to the accident,” the WPD said.

“The Woodstock Police Department extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” said Interim Chief Brian Aligood.

The victim’s identity was not released.

The sixth floor of the City Center East Parking Deck will remain closed to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic until further notice as the investigation continues.

