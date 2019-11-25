0 1 in 3 packages will be stolen by thieves this holiday season, authorities say

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - As the holiday season gets underway, authorities predict one in three delivered packages will be stolen from front porches.

On Monday, Channel 2’s Tom Regan went to Cherokee County, where police say package thieves have already hit several homes this month.

"(They) went through the packages, took what they wanted and left what they didn't want," Ryan Bishop said.

A thief or thieves stole about half a dozen packages that had been shipped to homes in an area near Canton.

Bishop found the remains, dumped in the woods near his driveway.

"I saw these packages on the side of the road, looked at them and saw there were a lot of addresses from around the house," Bishop told Regan.

Among the stolen goods was a $300 laptop, according to police.

"We made contact with three of the people to let them know their items had been stolen," said Jay Baker, with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

But technology is catching up with thieves. A new generation of web and phone connected camera security systems, such as Ring, allows residents to catch thieves in the act and call them out or even set off an alarm through their phone.

If you can't afford a front porch security system, there's other ways to protect your shipped packages.

“Have it delivered to your work instead of home. You can schedule the deliveries for when you're at home," Baker said. “Make sure you get a notification for when the package has been delivered. That way you know it's there, maybe talk to a neighbor about picking it up."

One of the newest security features allows people to remotely let the delivery person into the garage or front door, to set the package down, close the door and leave.

