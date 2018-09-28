Chase ends in fiery crash; 4 adults, including 2 children, injured

ATLANTA - Troopers said a man set off a chase that ended with a fiery crash. Six people went to a hospital, including children.
Channel 2 Action News was there when a wrecker towed the two cars from Hamilton E Holmes Drive near Interstate 20 Thursday evening.
Troopers said they rescued the driver and his passenger from the burning car after he crashed and ended up in the woods.
Two women and two children were in the second car.
