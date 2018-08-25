Charges upgraded for woman, father of Georgia boy found dead in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO - A sheriff in New Mexico told the Associated Press Friday that charges have been upgraded for a woman and the father of the 3-year-old Georgia boy whose body was found on a New Mexico compound earlier in August.
Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said that Siraj Ibn Wahhaj and Jany Leveille have been charged with child abuse resulting in death and conspiracy to commit child abuse, the AP reported.
Siraj Ibn Wahhaj is the father of Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj, whose remains were discovered Aug. 6, which would have been his fourth birthday. The child, who was from Clayton County, was previously missing since November.
The defendants were among five adults and 11 children found living in primitive conditions during an Aug. 3 raid on the compound, the AP reported.
An attorney for Leveille told the AP she has not seen the charges and her client maintains her innocence. A lawyer for Siraj Ibn Wahhaj could not be immediately reached.
This story was written by Zachary Hansen for the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
