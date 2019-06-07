0 Charges dropped against voter suppression protesters, state senator

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned charges have been dropped against 15 protesters, including a state senator, who spoke out against voter suppression at the Capitol last fall.

The arrests were made Nov. 13, following a controversial gubernatorial race.

Sen. Nikema Williams stepped out of a legislative session into the rotunda where the group was arrested and charged with preventing or disrupting General Assembly Sessions or Other Meetings of Members.

“Right when I walked in the Capitol, it was clear that somebody, somewhere did not want us to be gathering,” Atlanta protester Shannon Gaggero told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Nicole Carr.

“The amount of Capitol police was overwhelming,” she continued. “They were being very intimidating, placing large baskets full of zip ties in different areas. Weren’t allowing us to have access to areas citizens should have access to.”

Gaggero said she was accustomed to demonstrating, but this was her first arrest and experience with what she called an “unjust criminal justice system.”

Gaggero, who is white, said she also observed a certain pattern in the arrests as black protestors, including Williams, were taken into custody ahead of anyone else.

She’d considered herself among the “affluent and privileged” protesters who may have avoided arrest if she’d “kept her head down.”

“I’d said to my husband, if folks aren’t willing to come and stand up for the right to vote ... I mean, that seems it should not be controversial,” Gaggero said. “Our government should be ashamed.”

“It was one more step in trying to decrease the outrage in trying to silence the voices of people around voter suppression,” said Mawuli Davis, one of the civil rights attorneys who stepped into the case immediately. “That’s what it amounted to.”

“The underlying political issue here is they wanted every vote counted and some people didn’t,” he said.

Records show the Fulton County Solicitor General dropped charges against the protesters Wednesday.

The notice of dismissal cites the state’s inability to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt. The Cobb Solicitor’s Office handled Williams’ case.

Davis said it was to ensure no conflict of interest concerning anyone who’d supported her campaign in Fulton County.

Because of her travel schedule Friday, Carr was unable to reach Williams for comment on the dismissed case.

Gaggero said the ordeal won’t stop her from attending Capitol demonstrations.

“I hope this doesn’t deter other people, quite frankly,” Gaggero said. “Protesting is our right and it’s important.”

