Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne inducted into GAB Hall of Fame

ATLANTA — The Georgia Association of Broadcasters inducted Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne into its Hall of Fame on Friday night.

A dinner celebrated Winne and the rest of the Class of 2025 in downtown Atlanta.

Winne joined WSB-TV in 1986. Throughout his 40-year career, Winne has covered some of the biggest stories in metro Atlanta. But there is one thing that Winne says he has cherished the most during his career: mentoring others.

“That is one of my cherished things of my professional life. To try and influence our profession not just by the admission. Not just story by story but by multiplication. You know you feel like you are doing right when you have a small hand in a good story they do,” Winne said.

Winne is active with a number of charities, especially two that are major players in fighting cancer: Swim Across America and Winship Cancer Institute.

He has been deeply involved in Channel 2′s Convoy of Care, which, in partnership with several organizations, delivers relief supplies from our viewers and partners to areas across the region stricken by natural disasters.

