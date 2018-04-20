0 Channel 2 colleagues congratulate Jovita Moore on 20 years at WSB-TV

ATLANTA - In honor of her 20th anniversary at WSB-TV, colleagues of Channel 2 Action News Anchor Jovita Moore are sending her well-wishes.

All of us here at WSB-TV are like a family, and when someone reaches a milestone, we all celebrate.

Check out what Jovita's co-workers had to say about her below:

Justin Famer

To the best co-anchor ever, my buddy and trusted colleague, congratulations! My favorite times with you are when we’re in breaking news -- from that zebra on the downtown connector to the bridge fire, winning with you is such a fun ride.

Zach Klein

From 4th of July and Tree Lighting specials ... to our chats on the set. I always cherish the time we spend together. I love your smile, your laugh and your duel threat capability to tweet and deliver the news at the same time :) You are the best in the business. Congrats on 20 years!!

Tyisha Fernandes

When I met Jovita in 2014 - she congratulated me on getting the job at WSB & was very honest about how challenging it would be since the station holds all of its employees to very high standards. She's given me valuable advice along the way. What I love about her most - she's crazy busy but always asks me about my family. She remembers everything I tell her about my loved ones & that means the world to me. Happy 20th anniversary superwoman - & cheers to many more!

Mark Winne

Jovita is cool as dry ice in a shadow. Most viewers who don’t follow her closely on social media probably have no idea how hilarious she is. And even her social media presence doesn’t fully convey her dry, often subtle wit. She carries herself with a regal air, appropriate to the queen of Georgia’s TV news, and she’s a true journalist, and I have long believed our anchors’ journalistic chops helps differentiate us from the competition, especially in wall-to-wall breaking news when one might as well throw the teleprompter out the window.

Craig Lucie

I don’t know how Jovita does it all! She’s incredibly talented, quick and manages to multi-task like you’ve never seen! You should see her change scripts on the fly too, and if there’s a mistake...you’ll know about it ;)

Brian Monahan

Congratulations on an amazing 20 years at Channel 2! Here's to the next twenty! :)

Anthony Amey

Happy 20th anniversary, Jovita. You’re one of the smoothest, most intelligent human beings I’ve ever known, let alone an award-winning anchor. One of the most amazing things about the fact you’ve been here for 20 years is you look the exact same as you probably did when you first started (at least that’s how it looks in the pictures in the hall).

© 2018 Cox Media Group.