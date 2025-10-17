Chance of rain, storms returns this weekend

ATLANTA — Most of the weekend will stay dry, but a chance for rain and storms moves in Sunday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich is tracking a cold front that will approach north Georgia on Sunday.

The front will bring our best chance for widespread rain and storms during the early morning hours. Kramlich says the rain is much-needed with parts of the state under severe drought conditions.

Behind the cold front, you can expect the coldest air since April with lows in the 40s.

