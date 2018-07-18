ATLANTA - Temperatures are expected to reach the low 90s on Wednesday afternoon with a chance of isolated storms.
“The best chance of rain is south of I-20, with rain chances 20 percent or less to the north,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
Scattered showers and storms are on the radar on Thursday, with high temperatures near 90 degrees.
“Storm chances may drop slightly on Friday afternoon ahead of a storm complex moving in for Friday night and Saturday,” Monahan said. “There will be unusually strong wind aloft for mid-summer Friday night into Saturday, increasing the risk for strong to severe storms.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, there’s a marginal risk of severe storms over the north Georgia mountains. Monahan said this will likely be expanded south.
Potential for strong to severe storms Friday into Saturday... updating the forecast starting at 4 with @glennburnswsb— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) July 18, 2018
“The main storm threats will be strong 40 to 60 mph wind gusts and hail,” Monahan said. “We’ll have to monitor the potential for an isolated brief spin-up tornado as well."
Saturday is expected to be stormy with high temperatures in the 80s.
“Storms will remain likely into the second half of the weekend as well,” Monahan said.
