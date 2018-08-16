ATLANTA - The weather pattern will be changing starting today and there will be an increased chance for rain through the weekend.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton says Thursday will have a 20 percent chance for rain as a series of disturbances rolls through the state.
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for alerts on possible severe weather]
Friday will have a 60 percent chance for rain and storms, the showers will begin arriving in the afternoon and last through the evening.
We’ll show you the hour-by-hour forecast of the storms, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
The system could produce potentially severe storms with damaging wind, heavy rain and lightning.
The rainy and stormy weather is expected to stick around through the weekend and into next week.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}