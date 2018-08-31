ATLANTA - If you're making plans for the Labor Day holiday weekend, make sure you watch our Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologists on Channel 2 Action News.
Friday will start dry and humid, but as the afternoon goes on, the chance for showers and possible storms increases.
"Enough moisture with heating of the day, it'll fire up a few showers and storms..." Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said.
Those who do see the storms, could get heavy rain, lightning and strong gusts of wind.
The chance for rain remains through Saturday but goes down a bit the next couple days.
Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s with high humidity.
