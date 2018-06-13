  • Chance for more showers, storms today

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Another wet day is expected across parts of metro Atlanta.

    A cold front could bring showers to the metro area as early as this morning.

    Severe Weather Team 2 is pinpointing the areas that could see storms, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

    [Download the free Severe Weather Team 2 app for alerts in your neighborhood]

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Chance for more showers, storms today

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 hospitalized with serious burns after house explodes

  • Headline Goes Here

    Atlanta police officer arrested in raid where $30K in drugs were seized

  • Headline Goes Here

    9-year-old boy honored for saving his mother's life

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police investigate body found face down in creek