CAROL COUNTY, Ga. - Dramatic cellphone video captured the violent takedown of a man before he was arrested.
Channel 2's Aaron Diamant spoke to the man in the video, Amor Ellison, about the incident that happened Monday in a Zaxby’s parking lot.
“I couldn’t believe it was me in that position as I watched the video. I never thought that would happen to me,” Ellison said.
Diamant spoke one-on-one with the police chief about the video. What he had to say, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
Ellison said he showed up to the restaurant to pick up his last paycheck when the manager called police.
The video first shows an agitated Corporal C.J. Meeks threaten to arrest Ellison if he doesn’t give him his address.
In the video, the officer can be heard saying, “Hey, shut up. Let me tell you something real quick. I’m going to ask you again, and if you don’t answer I’m going to lock you up…what’s your address?”
Seconds later, Meeks slams his pad to the ground and rushes Ellison as Meeks and another officer take Ellison down then Meeks punches Ellison in the face.
The Carrolton Police Department has opened an internal investigation.
