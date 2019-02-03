0 Celebrities, NFL greats descend on Midtown for NFL Honors Awards Show

ATLANTA - Some of the biggest names in the National Football League are being honored tonight at the Fox Theatre.

Channel 2's Tom Jones was in Midtown at the star-studded red carpet where NFL legends and a-list celebrities strutted their stuff.

Jones spoke to actor J.B. Smoove, who said he thinks Atlanta is doing an incredible job as the host city for Super Bowl 53.

"I'll give it a ten," Smoove said. "I don't want the city to get cocky, so let's say a 9. Just in case. I don't want the city to get a big head."

All the sights and sounds from the star-studded event, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank praised the job the city has done at hosting more than a million people. Blank said the NFL loves how the hotels, restaurants and events are within walking distance.

"When this is over, we want to be critiqued, and we want to figure out if there are things we could have done better. We'd like to know what they are," Blank said.

The NFL Honors Awards show recognizes players for their on- and off-field accomplishments.

Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is a finalist for Man of the Year. Jarrett is being recognized for his antibullying campaign and for his work with Atlanta's Promise Center.

"It's good because there are a lot of youth down there that need some guidance," Jarrett said. "Being on that side of town, going to spend some time with them."

Jarrett is competing against 32 other players for Man of the Year. Another Falcons player, Ben Garland, is also being recognized. Garland won the Salute to Service Award for his support of the military.

