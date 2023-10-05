Celebrating 75: Fulton County honors WSB-TV with proclamation

ATLANTA — Fulton County leaders recognized WSB-TV’s 75 years of service to the community on Wednesday.

The proclamation by the Fulton County Board of Commissioners named Sept. 29 as WSB-TV Appreciation Day in Fulton County.

On that day in 1948, WSB-TV became Georgia’s first television station. At Wednesday’s board meeting, the commissioners recognized the station for its service and dedication to the community.

“And many of you don’t know this, not only is it the No. 1 television station in Atlanta, Georgia, this is by share of audience, the No. 1 news audience in the morning, the No. 1 news audience at five o’clock, six o’clock and 11 o’clock in the United States. That’s WSB-TV,” said Ray Carter, Vice President and General Manager for WSB-TV.

Channel 2′s Jorge Estevez, Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer and WSB-TV community affairs director Condace Pressley joined Carter for the presentation.

“WSB-TV, Georgia’s pioneer TV station, has been our trusted source of news and community support since 1948. Today, on WSB-TV Appreciation Day, we honor their legacy of service to Fulton County and metro Atlanta. Thank you for 75 years of critical news, community involvement and philanthropy,” the commission said.

Atlanta City Council also honored WSB-TV’s 75th anniversary last week with a proclamation.

WSB-TV aired a special 2-hour program that looked back at our 75 years of coverage you can count on but also looked ahead to our future.

