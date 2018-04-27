ATLANTA - Cash to commute?
It’s happening in metro Atlanta and people are taking full advantage.
How the program works and how you can get involved, Monday on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30.
The payout amounts vary, but in the end, getting out of your car and onto public transportation could earn you cash.
Channel 2’s Audrey Washington spoke to commuter Bernedette Guzman who said she has little to no fond memories of her old daily commute.
“It takes me an hour to an hour and a half sometimes to commute to the office if I’m driving on my own,” Guzman said.
[READ: Drive Change for a Better Commute]
Each day, she used to drive through bumper to bumper traffic from her home in Gwinnett County to her job in North Fulton County.
Now, she takes an express bus to work, trading in the gridlock for some peace and saving money all at the same time.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}