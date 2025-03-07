UWG partners with Troup County trauma response group to launch new medical education program

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — The University of West Georgia announced a new medical training program made in partnership with Judge Michael Key, a juvenile court justice in Troup County, and the Troup County Trauma Responsive Community Collaborative and Resilient Georgia.

According to UWG, the collective group received a $100,000 grant and plan to use it to launch what they call Resilient WEST.

“This initiative, which stands for Wellness Education and Training to Support Transformation, aims to address critical mental health challenges in Carroll, Coweta, Heard, Meriwether and Troup counties,” the announcement on the new program said.

The program will use what UWG said were proactive, early intervention strategies to identify mental health concerns across the communities the program will serve, and address them before they turn into crises.

The grant funding will go toward an internship program at five locations of the Family Connections, Inc. network in Georgia.

“Resilient WEST is the 17th coalition to be established through Resilient Georgia. This grant marks the beginning of a two-year effort to create systemic, trauma-informed change,” Bridgette Stewart, UWG’s chief wellness officer, said. “In our first year, we are focused on building a solid foundation and will re-apply for funding after year two to expand our impact across the region.”

Stewart said the program would help UWG create a support network for the communities in need and involve students to help create the next generation of mental health and social services professionals.

Through the program, Resilient WEST will focus on wellness, education, support and transformation to help build awareness and understanding of adverse childhood experiences, as well as providing “trauma-informed care” to residents up to the age of 26.

