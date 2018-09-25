0 Mom arrested after wild high-speed police chase; 5-year-old girl rescued

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Carrollton Police arrested a woman following a dangerous high-speed chase in which she crashed into a patrol car, with her 5-year-old daughter unrestrained and sitting on the front floor board.

"You got a child on the floor board of a car, who is not seat-belted in, with a lady who is obviously under the influence of something," said Carrrollton Police Capt. Shannon Cantrell.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that the mother, 39-year-old Monica Smith, called 911 around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday.

She initially reported car trouble and then said later that she believed someone was following her.

Officers arrived at the parking lot of the Carroll County Jail to offer assistance. They reported that the mother was acting strangely.

"She appeared to be under the influence of something because of the way she was talking. They saw some burn marks around her lips, and that's consistent with someone who could be using drugs," Cantrell said.

When officers asked the driver to lower her window, they say she backed up and struck an officer behind her car, nearly pinning him between her vehicle and a patrol car.

She then drove onto a sidewalk and headed down the road with officers in pursuit.

"She was going 80 mph in a 55-mph zone. Every time they got in front of her to try a rolling road block, she would try to pass on the left or the right side of the road into oncoming traffic," Cantrell said.

Dash camera video shows the suspect's car crashing into a patrol car and losing its bumper.

The four-mile chase ended when the driver lost control and ran into a wooded area behind a Carrollton motel.

Police rescued the 5-year-old girl unharmed and arrested the mother.

The officers involved in the chase received praise for their actions.

"They receive a lot of training, as you can see by the restraint that they used here. Going above and beyond. The biggest thing they were focused on was the kid's safety. Everyone came out unharmed. It worked out for the best," Cantrell said.

The child was turned over to a relative by DEFACS. The mother, who faces numerous charges, was released from jail on bond.

