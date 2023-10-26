Inmate found guilty of ‘violently’ attacking, seriously injuring 20-year-old Carroll County jailer

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate who seriously injured a 20-year-old jail officer was found guilty of the attack.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said the attack happened on January 12, 2020.

Inmate Patrick O’Neil Gentry, 34 at the time, was currently housed at the sheriff’s office after he was charged in Aug. 2019 by the Villa Rica Police Department for forgery, criminal damage to property, providing false information to law enforcement and terroristic threats and acts.

Carroll authorities said, jailers were conducting cell searches and discovered that Gentry had been in possession of an item he wasn’t supposed to have.

Officials said Gentry became angry as the jailer began to take the item. He then reportedly threatened her and attacked her in a violent matter.

Jail officers were helped by other inmates in stopping the attack and providing medical treatment to the injured jailer.

After a three-day trial, a jury found Gentry guilty of a criminal attempt to commit malice murder, aggravated battery and obstruction of an officer. He was sentenced to serve 55 years in prison without the possibility of early release.

Due to privacy, the officer’s identity was not released.

“Although this verdict does not heal the injured officer of the lasting emotional and physical effects she still suffers from today, we do hope she finds some peace in knowing that Gentry will more than likely spend the rest of his natural life behind bars,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

