‘He was a hero.’ Law enforcement from across GA honor fallen deputy in emotional goodbye

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement officers from across Georgia and beyond gathered to honor Carroll County Deputy Taylor Bristow, who was killed in the line of duty last week.

The 30-year-old deputy was shot while serving a search warrant and died three days later.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was at the emotionally charged funeral at Mount Holly Church.

He described the scene as an overflow crowd of deputies, friends, and community members who came to pay their respects to a man remembered as a devoted family man.

Steve Barden, a mourner from Carrollton, shared his disbelief at the tragedy.

“I live in Carrollton, and he’s just one of us. And I can’t believe something like this would happen. It’s just unbelievable,” Barden said.

Clay Patterson, a fellow Carroll County deputy and Bristow’s best friend spoke movingly at the funeral.

RELATED STORIES:

“Taylor, he died saving and protecting those he loved. He had a huge heart. He truly did not want people to be hurt. He’s still smiling and looking down, saying he accomplished his goal Tuesday morning,” Patterson said.

Bristow was remembered for how much he loved his wife, Lyssa, and his two children. He was also a big fan of the Georgia Bulldogs and never missed a game.

Sheriff Terry Langley expressed deep sorrow and respect for Bristow.

“Taylor Bristow is a hero. He was only 30 years old. His family will miss him sorely, but I can promise you one thing — he will never be forgotten,” Langley said.

Following the touching service, helicopters flew over the church in another salute to the fallen deputy.

Bristow’s death came on the same day that Georgia laid to rest another sheriff’s deputy, Brandon Cunningham from Paulding County, who was also shot in the line of duty.

RELATED NEWS:

Carroll County deputy laid to rest after he died on Friday The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirmed overnight that Investigator Taylor Bristow died Friday night at Grady Memorial Hospital.

©2024 Cox Media Group